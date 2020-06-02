Bajaj Auto share price rises 2% despite poor May sales numbers

Bajaj Auto share price rose 2 percent intraday on June 2 despite the company reporting poor sales numbers for the month of May 2020.

The company's total sales slipped 70 percent at 1,27,128 units against 4,19,235 units, while domestic sales were down 83 percent at 40,074 units versus 2,35,834 units, YoY.

The exports of the company fell 53 percent at 87,054 units against 1,83,411 units.

The total two-wheeler sales were down 69 percent at 1,12,798 units against 3,65,068 units and total commercial vehicle sales were down 74 percent YoY at 14,330 units versus 54,167 units.

At 09:37, hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,812.00, up Rs 54.95, or 1.99 percent on the BSE.



