Bajaj Auto Q4 profit jumps 12%: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

The Bajaj Auto share price will remain in focus on April 26 after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended March 2023.

Bajaj Auto on April 25 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 of Rs 1,704.74 crore, up 11.70 percent from Rs 1,526.16 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore, registering a growth of 11.96 percent from Rs 7,974.84 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate Rs 140 per share.