you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto hits over 20 months high after robust Q2 show

During the quarter, the company’s other income grew by 26.7 percent YoY to Rs 393.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bajaj Auto touched over 20 months high of Rs 3,225, rising 3 percent intraday on October 23 after the company had posted robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2019 (Q2FY20).

The company's Q2FY20 net profit was up 21.7 percent at Rs 1,402.4 crore against Rs 1,152.5 crore in same period in 2018.

The revenue from operations declined 4.1 percent to Rs 7,707.3 crore from Rs 8,036.3 crore.

It sold 11.73 lakh units in quarter ended in September against 13.39 lakh units sold in same period in 2018.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 9.6 percent year-on-year s(YoY) to Rs 1,278 crore with margin contraction of 100bps YoY at 16.6 percent.

At 13:45 hrs, Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,223.00, up Rs 99.70, or 3.19 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 01:51 pm

