 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bajaj Auto gains on deal with Triumph; here's what brokerages say

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

As part of the partnership, the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto but will remain exclusive to the brand

Morgan Stanley said it has maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on the target at Rs 4,486 per share

Shares of Bajaj Auto climbed on April 11 after the company said it has taken over the British bike maker Triumph Motorcycles’ India sales and marketing operations.

The development is part of the strategic partnership between the two companies announced in 2020 under which they planned to collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles. This is the third key partnership for Bajaj Auto to manufacture higher CC bikes apart from KTM & Husqvarna.

Following the announcement, the stock rose 1.32 percent to Rs 4,121 as of 10.35 am on BSE.

The lukewarm response of the market is in line with analysts’ opinions. They are in wait-and-watch mode before taking any actionable calls due to this partnership.