Bajaj Auto gains on deal with Triumph; here's what brokerages say

Shares of Bajaj Auto climbed on April 11 after the company said it has taken over the British bike maker Triumph Motorcycles’ India sales and marketing operations.

The development is part of the strategic partnership between the two companies announced in 2020 under which they planned to collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles. This is the third key partnership for Bajaj Auto to manufacture higher CC bikes apart from KTM & Husqvarna.

Following the announcement, the stock rose 1.32 percent to Rs 4,121 as of 10.35 am on BSE.

The lukewarm response of the market is in line with analysts’ opinions. They are in wait-and-watch mode before taking any actionable calls due to this partnership.

“Given Triumph being a premium brand with higher CC (i.e. >600 cc) offerings and ~1,000 units sales for FY23, we await more affordable offerings from the partnership adapting to the needs of the domestic market in the mid-weight category, which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield,” said analysts at ICICIdirect.

As part of the partnership, the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto but will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to operate in line with Triumph's global standards, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley said it has maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on the target at Rs 4,486 per share which underlined that the dealership will be expanded to 120 in two years.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.