May 22, 2018 09:46 AM IST

Bajaj Auto gains 2% as Nomura upgrades rating to ‘Buy’; hikes target to Rs 3,395

Analysts at the firm wrote in a note that export outlook for the company has improved and that markets such as that of Nigeria have also witnessed a recovery.

Shares of Bajaj Auto gained around 2 percent during the morning trade as investors bet on ratings upgrade by Nomura.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,770.30 and an intraday low of Rs 2,725.00.

Nomura upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised the target price to Rs 3,395 from Rs 3,252, implying a marginal upside of around 4 percent.

Going forward, it expects improvement in rural demand to boost domestic motorcycle sales. In terms of valuations, it said that the stock is trading at 14 times FY20 EPS, which is currently attractive.

CLSA, meanwhile, has maintained its outperform call on the stock, but cut its target to RS 3,060 from Rs 3,550 apiece. This implies a downside of 14 percent, which the firm said is on the back of expensive valuations.

It observed that volume growth for the company had improved, led by a cyclical recovery in exports, while its domestic 2-wheeler market share is under pressure. The brokerage also sees margin headwinds from increasing commodity prices. At a valuation of 18 times FY19 PE, the stock is not cheap despite a recent correction, it said, adding that it cut FY19-20 EPS By 4-5 percent.

The stock has lost around 3 percent in the past one month, while its three day loss also stood at around 2 percent. At 09:40 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,770.00, up Rs 50.10, or 1.84 percent, on the BSE.

