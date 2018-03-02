App
Mar 01, 2018 09:41 AM IST

Bajaj Auto gains 2% after its Feb sales rise 31%; exports spike 26%

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Bajaj Auto gained around 2 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered positive February sales data for the company.

The company reported total sales of 3.57 lakh units, a rise of 31 percent against 2.73 lakh units year on year.

Its exports rose 26 percent at 1.43 lakh units against 1.14 lakh units year on year.

Meanwhile, on a segmental basis, three-wheeler sales rose 111 percent to 60,369 units against 28,555 units year on year. Motorcycle sales, meanwhile, rose 21 percent at 2.97 lakh units against 2.44 lakh units.

Overall, domestic sales have risen 35 percent too at 2.14 lakh units against 1.59 lakh units.

