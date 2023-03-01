 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto Feb sales fall 11% YoY, dragged down by slump in exports

Mar 01, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Commercial vehicle exports see the sharpest year-on-year fall

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales of 2Ws in February saw a 25 percent jump year on year.

Bajaj Auto climbed 1.86 percent on March 1, even as its February sales figures showed a fall of 11 percent year on year (YoY). This was largely led by a fall in exports since domestic sales recorded a healthy growth over the same period.

It recorded a total sales of 2,80,226 units in February 2023, while it had clocked 3,16,020 a year ago. Total exports of two-wheelers (2Ws) and commercial vehicles (CVs) have fallen by 38 percent YoY to 1,26,935 units from 2,03,273 a year ago. Total domestic sales have gone up by 36 percent to 1,53,291 this February from 1,12, 747 a year ago.

The sharpest fall was seen in its exports of commercial vehicles, which has fallen by 42 percent YoY. It sold 11,914 units under this vertical this February compared to 20,459 a year ago. Domestic sales of CVs shot up by 103 percent to 32,956 units from 16,224 units a year ago. Overall, volumes in CVs went up by 22 percent to 44,870 units from 36,683 units a year ago.