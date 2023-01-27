English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bajaj Auto vrooms as Q3 profit rises 23%; brokerages raise target price

    Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations during Oct-Dec came in at Rs 9,315 crore, increasing 3 percent from Rs 9,022 crore, yearly.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bajaj Auto shares rallied over 6 percent on January 27 after the company reported better-than-expected numbers in the quarter ended December 2022. The two-wheeler major reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,491 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, clocking a 23 percent rise over Rs 1,214 crore a year ago.

    At 9:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 3,944 per share on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 6.10 percent. Trading volumes at 7,02,660 shares were almost three times the 20-day average volumes of 2,69,188 shares.

    Revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,315 crore, increasing 3 percent from Rs 9,022 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing on January 25.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog