Bajaj Auto August sales beats brokerage estimate, stock jumps 2%

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of automobile manufacturing, specializing in the production of motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 2 percent higher in the morning trade on September 1 after the auto-company’s total sales figures for August were reported at 3.41 lakh units, beating brokerage firm Nomura’s estimate of 3.30 lakh units.

However, as per the numbers disclosed by the company, the total sales for the month were down 15 percent on a yearly basis against a sale of 4.01 lakh units reported in the same month last year.

In an exchange filing, category-wise, the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in two-wheeler sales while sales of commercial vehicles were reportedly up 23 percent. Notably, the company reported a 31 percent drop in two-wheeler sales in the domestic segment. The auto-maker also reported a 46 percent drop in commercial vehicle exports.

In its results for the April-June quarter, the company reported a 28.81 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations at Rs 10,312 crore. Net profit for the quarter increased 41.35 percent YoY to Rs 1644 crore. The operating profit margins for the quarter expanded by 300 basis points on a yearly basis to 19 percent.

At 11.30 am, Bajaj Auto stock was quoting at Rs 4,683.60 apiece, up Rs 69.80, or 1.51 percent on the NSE.

The stock is up 31.14 percent in year-to-date terms and is witnessing consolidation since May 8.

