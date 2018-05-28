App
May 28, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bafna Pharmaceuticals rises 20% on renewal certificate from MHRA

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 32.50 and 52-week low Rs 22 on 06 September, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Share price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 20 percent intraday Monday as company received renewal certificate from UK MHRA

Pursuant to the audit conducted by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the company's facility has got renewal approval as per the guidelines of European Good Manufacturing Practices (EUGMP), company said in BSE release

Currently, it is trading 13.85 percent below its 52-week high and 27.27 percent above its 52-week low.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 28 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2018.

At 11:40 hrs Bafna Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 28.00, up Rs 4.00, or 16.67 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

