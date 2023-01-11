 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank to pick up remaining 7% stake in Max Life; Jefferies sees 16% upside in stock

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

The deal on fair value would imply transaction value of Rs 1,100-2,100 crore and Axis Bank will have to pay off extra of Rs 700-1,700 crore, said foreign brokerage firm Jefferies

Complying with the guidelines laid out by the insurance regulator, Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into a revised agreement to acquire an additional 7 percent stake in Max Life Insurance at fair market value.

Earlier, Axis Entities had collectively acquired 12.99 percent of the equity share capital of Max Life. “We have entered into revised agreements with Max Financial agreeing that the valuation for the right to acquire the balance 7 percent equity stake of Max Life would be at fair market value using discounted cash flows,” the bank said in an exchange filing.

According to foreign brokerage firm Jefferies, the deal on fair value would imply a transaction value of Rs 1,100-2,100 crore and Axis Bank will have to pay an Rs 700-1,700 crore more. “Deal is positive for Max Life and Max Financial Services,” it noted.

“Axis Bank may recover the value with higher commission that may impact the margin a bit. Max Life has lagged peers on growth in 9MFY23 and a pick-up here will aid re-rating,” it said. Max Life Insurance had 269 offices with Rs 1.07 lakh crore of assets under management as of FY22.

Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,110 per share. The stock was trading flat at Rs 949.50 apiece on the NSE in early trading hours on Wednesday. It has gained 40 percent in the past six months. Max Financial Services was also trading flat at Rs 775 apiece at the time.