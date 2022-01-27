Axis Bank share price rises for second day on better Q3 numbers

live bse live

Axis Bank share price rose for the second day after the private lender announced better numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.

At 12.36 pm, Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 759.40, up Rs 7.45, or 0.99 percent, and added 1.4 percent intraday.

In the previous session, the share closed up 6.76 percent, or Rs 47.60, at Rs 751.95 after Axis Bank reported a 224 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 3,614 crore for the quarter ended December on January 24.

The private sector bank also reported a 17 percent on-year growth in net interest income to Rs 8,653 crore for the quarter ended December.

The lender had a strong performance on the asset quality front as gross non-performing ratio slipped 36 basis points sequentially to 3.17 percent. Similarly, net NPA ratio also fell 17 basis points on-quarter to 0.91 percent.

Axis Bank said its net loan slippage ratio declined 38 basis points on-quarter to 0.06 percent in the reported quarter. Specific loan-loss provisions in the quarter declined to Rs, 790 crore from Rs. 927 crore in the previous quarter.

Fee income during the quarter grew 15 percent on-year to Rs 3,344 crore, whereas trading profits and miscellaneous income stood at Rs 367 crores and Rs 130 crores, respectively.

Total deposits of the lender grew 20 percent on-year to Rs. 7.7 lakh crore with current account-savings account deposits rising by 22 percent on-year. The lender's CASA ratio improved 189 basis points on-year to 44 percent.

Overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR) including profit for the first nine months of the current financial year stood at 18.72 percent with common equity tier-I ratio of 15.33 percent.

Axis Bank erasing eight-day corrective structure in just a single session is hinting not only at the end of the correction but also suggesting a fresh leg of upswing, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in said.

Therefore, any dip towards its 200-day moving average (Rs 718) can be an opportunity to create fresh long positions. If the stock sustains above Rs 708, a higher target of Rs 820 can be expected. Stop-loss suggested for the trade is a close below Rs 718 levels.

