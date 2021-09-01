Axis Bank share price jumps 4%, hits new 52-week high

Representative Image

Axis Bank share price hit a 52-week high on BSE after the stock jumped 4 percent in the morning session on September 1.

The stock has jumped over 8 percent in the last three days and was trading at Rs 817.90, up Rs 31.50, or 4.01 percent. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 819. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 819 and an intraday low of Rs 796.

The private lender said on August 30 that it began issuing debt securities under a Rs 35,000-crore debt raise plan.

The bank’s board had in April approved a capital-raise proposal of up to Rs 35,000 crore by issuing various debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/overseas markets in one or more tranches.

Shareholders approved the plan at the bank's annual general meeting in July. "The bank has initiated the process of issuing of the debt instruments, in the form of the additional tier 1 notes (notes) in foreign currency, subject to market conditions," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender has tied up with BharatPe to expand its merchant acquiring business in the country. As a part of the partnership, Axis Bank will be the acquiring bank for BharatPe’s point of sale (PoS) business, BharatSwipe, and will provide acceptance of credit and debit cards for merchants associated with the financial services provider.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.