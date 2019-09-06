App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank rises 3% as Nomura maintains buy, cuts target to Rs 875

It expect RoE of 16-17 percent over FY21-22, with a normalised credit cost of 100 bps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Bank rose 3 percent intraday on September 6 after research house Nomura maintained buy call on the stock, but cut target to Rs 875 from Rs 900 per share.

Nomura moderated growth expectations by 1-2 percent that could lead to 4-5 percent cut in earnings.

It expects return on equity of 16-17 percent over FY21-22, with a normalised credit cost of 100 bps, while market expectations from the new management looks more reasonable now.

Close

At 1148 hours, Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 668.15, up Rs 18.90, or 2.91 percent, on the BSE.



The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 826.55 on June 6, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 534.15 on October 26, 2018.

It is trading 19.16 percent below its 52-week high and 25.09 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

