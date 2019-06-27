Axis Bank rises 2% on report of $1.3 bn share sale plan

The bank's shares have gained more than 53 percent over the past year.
Shares of Axis Bank gained over 2 percent intraday June 27 on a report of likely share sale by the company.
The bank is likely to consider a $1.3 billion share sale, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting news agencies.
At 14:05 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 794.00, up Rs 5.05, or 0.64 percent.
The share had touched a 52-week high of Rs 826.55 on June 6, 2019, and a 52-week low of Rs 499.05 and June 29, 2018.
Currently, it is trading 3.94 percent below its 52-week high and 59.1 percent above its 52-week low.The bank's share price has gained more than 53 percent over the last year.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 02:28 pm