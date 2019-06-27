App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank rises 2% on report of $1.3 bn share sale plan

The bank's shares have gained more than 53 percent over the past year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Axis Bank gained over 2 percent intraday June 27 on a report of likely share sale by the company.

The bank is likely to consider a $1.3 billion share sale, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting news agencies.

At 14:05 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 794.00, up Rs 5.05, or 0.64 percent.

Close

The share had touched a 52-week high of Rs 826.55 on June 6, 2019, and a 52-week low of Rs 499.05 and June 29, 2018.

Currently, it is trading 3.94 percent below its 52-week high and 59.1 percent above its 52-week low.

The bank's share price has gained more than 53 percent over the last year.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.