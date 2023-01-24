English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Markets live: Axis Bank, Concor in focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Axis Bank profit surges 62% in Q3: What's your strategy for the stock?

    Axis Bank Q3: Net interest income rose 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,459 crore on the back of a strong 15 percent loan growth and an expansion in net interest margins.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    Axis Bank

    Axis Bank

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Axis Bank will be in focus on January 24, a day after the lender beat Street estimates its December quarter earnings.

    Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,853 crore for the third quarter (Q3FY23), a growth of 62 percent over the last year.

    The private sector lender's net interest income climbed 32 percent on-year to Rs 11,459 crore on the back of a strong 15 percent loan growth and an expansion in net interest margins.

    The bank reported a healthy loan growth of 15 percent to Rs 7.62 lakh crore with the main drivers being loans to retail and small businesses.