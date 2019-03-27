Axis Bank hits 52-week high as bank plans to raise funds

Shares of Axis Bank touched 52-week high of Rs 769.85, rising 1.6 percent intraday Wednesday as the company said its board will consider fund raising on April 25.

The company's board meeting will be held on April 25 and will continue on April 26 to consider audited financial results of the bank for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31, 2019, as per company release on BSE.

The board to recommend final dividend, if any, for the FY18-19 and also consider borrowing/raising funds in Indian currency or foreign currency by issue of debt instruments, release said.

At 11:34 hrs, Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 764.45, up Rs 7.25, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.

