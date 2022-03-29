English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Avoid to Veranda Learning Solutions: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Veranda Learning Solutions. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on March 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 29, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities IPO report on Veranda Learning Solutions


    Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd (VLSL) is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates (collectively "Students") professionals and corporate employees ("Learners") enrolled with courses through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 130-137 per share at p/b multiple of 8.15x on pre issue book value basis. Although Company’s business model is Technology driven, Asset Light & Scalable with proven track record of promoters along with result oriented method of teaching with 360 degree approach & diversified course offerings and delivery channels but looking after financials of company & valuations, we recommend “Avoid” on issue.

    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Avoid #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Upcoming Issues #Veranda Learning Solutions
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 10:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.