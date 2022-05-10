English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Avoid to Venus Pipes and Tubes: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Venus Pipes and Tubes. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 10, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi IPO report on Venus Pipes and Tubes


    Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd is one of the growing stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter in India having over six years of experience in manufacturing of stainless steel tubular products in two broad categories: (i) seamless tubes/pipes and (ii) welded tubes/pipes, under which they are currently manufacturing five product lines, namely, (i) stainless steel high precision & heat exchanger tubes (ii) stainless steel hydraulic & instrumentation tubes (iii) stainless steel seamless pipes (iv) stainless steel welded pipes and (v) stainless steel box pipes. Under their brand name “Venus”, the company supply their Products for applications in diverse sectors including (i) chemicals (ii) engineering (iii) fertilizers (iv) pharmaceuticals (v) power (vi) food processing (vii) paper and (viii) oil and gas.


    Valuation and Outlook


    The Company has delivered good growth in Sales over past few years along with increasing margin profile. However, Venus faces competition from its peers who hold substantial market share in the SS pipes and tubes market. When compared to its listed peers, Venus seems to be richly priced. We recommend an "Avoid" rating to this IPO.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Avoid #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Upcoming Issues #Venus Pipes and Tubes
    first published: May 10, 2022 04:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.