    Avoid to Uma Exports: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Uma Exports. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on March 27, 2022.

    March 28, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities IPO report on Uma Exports


    Company is engaged into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. Company import lentils, faba beans, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Company being into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities has debt on book. Although company’s other ratios like margin & return on shareholder’s fund are better than its peer but looking after business profile & debt condition , we recommend “Avoid” on issue.

    Tags: #Avoid #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Uma Exports #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 10:27 am
