Avoid to Uma Exports: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Uma Exports

Company is engaged into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chillies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran de-oiled cake. Company import lentils, faba beans, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities.

Valuation and Outlook

Company being into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities has debt on book. Although company’s other ratios like margin & return on shareholder’s fund are better than its peer but looking after business profile & debt condition , we recommend “Avoid” on issue.

