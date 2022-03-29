English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Avoid to Uma Exports: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Uma Exports. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on March 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 29, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    IPO (Representative image)

    IPO (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Uma Exports


    West Bengal based agri-commodity trader Uma Exports Ltd. (UEL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 60cr, which opens on 28th Mar. and closes on 30th Mar. 2022. The price band is Rs. 65 - 68 per share. The IPO only comprises of fresh issue of shares. From the net proceeds, Rs. 50cr will be utilized to augment the working capital requirement.



    Valuation and Outlook


    At higher price band of Rs. 68, UEL is demanding a P/E multiple of 18.9x (to its TTM earning of Rs. 3.6), which is at discount to only listed peer. Considering the lower trading margins, the business of the company doesn't seems to be sustainable. Thus we are assigning an “AVOID” rating for the issue.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Avoid #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Uma Exports #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 10:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.