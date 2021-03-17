English
Avoid to Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on March 17, 2021.

March 17, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank


We believe valuations of 2.2x 9MFY21 BV & 2.0x FY21E BV factors in the business scalability and likely could have better entry point ahead. SSFB focuses on the underbanked & underserved lending market with relatively small AUM at Rs39.0bn. It has been diversifying from MFI (70% of loans with Joint Liability Group model) towards secured loans like CV, affordable housing and business loans which now account for 16% of loans. SSFB is getting listed to meet RBI guidelines with fresh issue of Rs2.4bn and OFS of Rs3.3bn and unlike Equitas/Ujjivan, SSFB does not have any issue of holdco structure.



Valuation and Outlook


We recommend AVOID to Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) IPO as return ratios remain sub-optimal, lower collection efficiency of 82% in Dec’20 and high GNPAs (pro-forma) of 9% remain a risk to profitability.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Avoid #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #Suryoday Small Finance Bank #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 17, 2021 01:16 pm

