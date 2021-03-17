Avoid to Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank

We believe valuations of 2.2x 9MFY21 BV & 2.0x FY21E BV factors in the business scalability and likely could have better entry point ahead. SSFB focuses on the underbanked & underserved lending market with relatively small AUM at Rs39.0bn. It has been diversifying from MFI (70% of loans with Joint Liability Group model) towards secured loans like CV, affordable housing and business loans which now account for 16% of loans. SSFB is getting listed to meet RBI guidelines with fresh issue of Rs2.4bn and OFS of Rs3.3bn and unlike Equitas/Ujjivan, SSFB does not have any issue of holdco structure.

Valuation and Outlook

We recommend AVOID to Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) IPO as return ratios remain sub-optimal, lower collection efficiency of 82% in Dec’20 and high GNPAs (pro-forma) of 9% remain a risk to profitability.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

