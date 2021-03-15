English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Avoid to Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on March 15, 2021.

Broker Research
March 15, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital IPO report on Suryoday Small Finance Bank


Suryoday Small Finance Bank is coming with an IPO of INR 582 cr which includes fresh issue of INR 249 cr and OFS of 1.09 shares by shareholders at price band of INR 303-305. The primary purpose of the IPO is to comply with RBI’s norm of listing the bank within 3 years of commencement. The bank has a strong capital position with CAR at 41.2% including Tier 1 capital at 36.9% as of Dec’20. Unlike Ujjivan/Equitas SFB, Suryoday does not have any holding company structure to meet promoter holding norms.



Valuation and Outlook


At an upper price band of INR 305, Suryoday SFB has been valued at 2.7x P/BV (post issue) which is at premium as compared to its peers (Ujjjvan / Equitas). We recommend investor to Avoid this issue, given the weak liability profile (lowest CASA amongst peers), asset quality risk due to high share of MFI portfolio (Proforma GNPA at 9.3% vs. 4.2-4.8% for peers) which could pose the risk to the growth and return ratios in the near to medium term.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Arihant Capital #Avoid #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Suryoday Small Finance Bank #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 15, 2021 05:43 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.