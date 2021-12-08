MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Avoid to Shriram Properties: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Shriram Properties. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on December 08, 2021.

December 08, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Shriram Properties


Shriram Properties is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily Company is among the top five residential real estate companies in South India in terms of number of units launched between the calendar years 2012 and the third quarter of 2021 across Tier 1 cities of South India including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence at present level,we recommend to “Avoid” issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Avoid #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Shriram Properties #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 8, 2021 12:51 pm

