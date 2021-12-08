Avoid to Shriram Properties: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India, primarily Company is among the top five residential real estate companies in South India in terms of number of units launched between the calendar years 2012 and the third quarter of 2021 across Tier 1 cities of South India including Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence at present level,we recommend to “Avoid” issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

