Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid to Likhitha Infrastructure: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Likhitha Infrastructure. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on September 27, 2020

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Likhitha Infrastructure


Hyderabad based oil & gas (O&G) pipeline infrastructure service provider - Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. (Likhitha), is planning to raise up to Rs. 612mn through an IPO, which will open on 29th Sept. and close on 1st Oct. 2020. The price band is Rs. 117 - 120 per share. The issue consists of fresh offer only. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 470mn will be utilized to meet the working capital requirement, while the rest of the amount will be utilized for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook


Thus, considering the above observations and the small issue size, we assign an “AVOID” rating for the issue. The company’s share will be listed in “T” group with 5% circuit limit, thereby restricting the speculative bet in the share price movement.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Avoid #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Likhitha Infrastructure #Upcoming Issues

