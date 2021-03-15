English
Avoid to Kalyan Jewellers India: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Kalyan Jewellers India. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on March 14, 202.

March 15, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Kalyan Jewellers India


The Kerala-based jewelry maker, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (Kalyan Jewellers) is planning to raise up to Rs. 11,750mn through an IPO, which opens on 16th Mar. and closes on 18th Mar. 2021. The price band is Rs. 86 - 87 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh issue and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, around Rs. 6,000mn will be utilized to fund the working capital requirement of the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 87, the company is demanding a TTM P/S valuation of 1.2x, which is at a significant premium to the peer average of 0.4x (excluding Titan Company Ltd.). Thus considering the above observations we assign an “AVOID” rating for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Avoid #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Kalyan Jewellers India #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 15, 2021 05:21 pm

