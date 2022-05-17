English
    Avoid to Ethos: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Ethos. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on May 17, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    ICICI Direct IPO report on Ethos


    Ethos is one of the largest luxury and premium watch retail players in India having 13% share of total retail sales in the premium and luxury segment and a share of 20% in the luxury segment. The company has a chain of 50 physical retail stores in 17 cities in India in a multi store format and offers an Omni channel experience to its customers through its website and social media platforms • Ethos has a sizeable portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India enabling it to retail 50 international premium and luxury watch brands.



    Valuation and Outlook


    We assign AVOID rating and await consistency in improvement in profit metrics that the company has exhibited in recent quarters.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Avoid #Ethos #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 17, 2022 12:49 pm
