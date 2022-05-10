Avoid to Delhivery: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital IPO report on Delhivery

Delhivery is a known brand when it comes to supply chain solutions. It was incorporated on June 22, 2011. Its mission is to give the best supply chain solution at the lowest costs. Largest supply chain solution: It provides supply chain solutions to a diverse base of more than 23000 active customers which includes e-commerce marketplaces, directto-consumer e-tailers and enterprises, and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive, and manufacturing.

Valuation and Outlook

Based on its FY21 revenue, company has been valued at 9.7x P/sales which is higher than the other logistics services companies. We recommend investors to “Avoid’ this issue.

