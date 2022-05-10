English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Avoid to Delhivery: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Delhivery. The research firm has recommended to ''Avoid'' the ipo in its research report as on May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 10, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital IPO report on Delhivery


    Delhivery is a known brand when it comes to supply chain solutions. It was incorporated on June 22, 2011. Its mission is to give the best supply chain solution at the lowest costs. Largest supply chain solution: It provides supply chain solutions to a diverse base of more than 23000 active customers which includes e-commerce marketplaces, directto-consumer e-tailers and enterprises, and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive, and manufacturing.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Based on its FY21 revenue, company has been valued at 9.7x P/sales which is higher than the other logistics services companies. We recommend investors to “Avoid’ this issue.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all IPO stories, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Avoid #Delhivery #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 10, 2022 12:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.