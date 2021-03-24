Avoid to Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd. (BNHL), a casual dining restaurant chain is planning to raise up to Rs. 4,530mn through an IPO, which opens on 24th Mar. and closes on 26th Mar. 2021. The price band is Rs. 498 - 500 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 546.2mn will be utilized to fund the ongoing restaurant expansion and another Rs. 750mn will be used to prepay or repayment of the debt availed by the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes. BNHL has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 5.951mn shares at a price of Rs. 252 per share, aggregating to Rs. 1,500mn. Consequently, the fresh issue size has got reduced from initial Rs. 3,300mn to Rs. 1,800mn.



Valuation and Outlook

However, the emergence of the second wave of the Covid-19 infections, could delay the business normalcy speed. Also without any meaningful change in the business fundamental, the issue price is almost double the pre-IPO placement price. Thus considering the above observations, we assign an “AVOID” rating for the issue.



