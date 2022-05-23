Avoid to Aether Industries: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital IPO report on Aether Industries

Digital signature certificate provider, eMudhra Ltd. (EML), is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 413cr, which opens on 20th May and closes on 24th May 2022. The price band is Rs. 243 - 256 per share. The company on 5th May 2022, has executed a pre-IPO placement of 0.16cr shares at Rs. 243.2 for a total consideration of Rs. 39cr. Consequently, it has reduced the fresh issue size from Rs. 200cr (as indicated in the DRHP) to the current size of Rs. 161cr. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and OFS portion. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 46.4cr to be used for setting-up data centers; Rs. 40.2cr will be utilized to fund the working capital; Rs. 35cr will be used for the repayment/prepayment of the borrowings; Rs. 15.3cr to be used for augmenting business development in the US and another Rs. 15cr to be used for product development.

Valuation and Outlook

Aether Industries Ltd has witnessed strong revenue growth (49.5% CAGR) from FY19-FY21, strategically located plants, diversified and differentiated product portfolios, long standing relationship customers, focus on R&D, capacity expansion, experienced management and expanding network would lead the business growth going forward. At the upper band of INR 642, the issue is valued at a EV/EBITDA of 60x based on FY21 EBITDA. We are expecting post listing investors would get at discounted prices. We are recommending “Avoid” for this issue.

