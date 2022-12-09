English
    Avoid to Abans Holdings: Cholamandalam Securities

    Cholamandalam Securities has come out with its report on Abans Holdings. The research firm has recommended to “ Avoid” the ipo in its research report as on December 09, 2022.

    December 09, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
    Cholamandalam Securities IPO report on Abans Holdings


    Abans group is a globally diversified organisation, founded by young entrepreneur - Mr. Abhishek Bansal, engaged in Financial Services, Gold Refining, Jewellery, Commodities Trading, Agricultural Trading and Warehousing, Software Development and Real Estate. Abans Holdings Ltd represents the financial services arm of the Abans Group. We operate a diversified global financial services business, headquartered in India, providing NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth clients.


    Valuation and Outlook


    The IPO is priced at a P/E of 27 which we feel is an aggressive valuation so our recommendation on the IPO would be “AVOID”


    first published: Dec 9, 2022 03:12 pm