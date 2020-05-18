App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation stocks tumble on no relief package, suspension of flights till May 31

There will be no commercial domestic or international flights till May 31.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Another extension of the lockdown and disappointment with the stimulus package saw the Sensex tank 942.20 points, or 3.03%, to 30,155.53 while the Nifty slipped 271.50 points, or 2.97%, to 8,865.35 in the intraday trade on May 18.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 16 announced three measures for the aviation sector but none of these may ease the stress the industry is facing, executives say.

Share price of Interglobe Aviation cracked more than 12 percent while SpiceJet was down 5 percent. Share price of the latter hit lower circuit on BSE where there was pending sell orders of 156,044 shares, with no buyers available.

Close

The aviation industry has hit turbulence with the restriction on the movement of people bringing travel to a halt in most parts of the world. The extension of lockdown also means that there will be no domestic or international commercial flights till May 31.

related news

Only domestic air ambulances, flights for medical and security purposes and repatriation flights by Air India will be allowed in the period, the home ministry said in a circular.

The measures announced by Sitharaman in the fourth tranche of stimulus included opening up the air space to reduce commute time and save fuel.

"Right now 60 percent of the air space is freely available as the air space is restricted for defence purposes. All these years we have been flying to destinations through longer routes. This has to be rationalised as customers end up paying more," the finance minister said.

This is unlikely to cheer airlines which grounded their fleet when the government first announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Most of the carriers, including IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet, have been forced to cut salaries or sending staff on leave without pay.

After there was no mention of a package for aviation, CII President Vikram Kirloskar on May 16 told CNBC-TV18 that the industry body would approach the government again for a bailout package.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.