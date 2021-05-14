Aviation stocks trade mixed as GoAir files DRHP for Rs 3,600-crore IPO

(Representative image)

Aviation stocks were trading mixed on May 14 after Wadia group-owned airline GoAir filled DRHP for Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Wadia group-owned GoAir has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO).

On May 13, the airline rebranded itself as Go First, as part of the preparations for the listing amid a rocky period for the aviation sector due to the pandemic.

The airline commenced operations in 2005 and has just over 50 aircraft in its fleet, even as rival IndiGo that started a year later is over five times the size.

The airline is likely to be the first all-Neo airline in the country. This will give the airline a huge boost for the same reasons for which IndiGo is being hailed for phasing out the older planes. The airline will be spared costly maintenance and checks of its older aircraft.

With the problems of Pratt & Whitney engines resolved, and the A320neo improving its dispatch reliability, the airline is poised for growth, say experts.