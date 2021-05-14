MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Aviation stocks trade mixed as GoAir files DRHP for Rs 3,600-crore IPO

The airline rebranded itself as Go First on May 13 as part of the preparations for the listing amid a rocky period for the aviation sector due to the coornavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aviation stocks were trading mixed on May 14 after Wadia group-owned airline GoAir filled DRHP for Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO).

Wadia group-owned GoAir has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO).

On May 13, the airline rebranded itself as Go First, as part of the preparations for the listing amid a rocky period for the aviation sector due to the pandemic.

The airline commenced operations in 2005 and has just over 50 aircraft in its fleet, even as rival IndiGo that started a year later is over five times the size.

The airline is likely to be the first all-Neo airline in the country. This will give the airline a huge boost for the same reasons for which IndiGo is being hailed for phasing out the older planes. The airline will be spared costly maintenance and checks of its older aircraft.

Close

Related stories

With the problems of Pratt & Whitney engines resolved, and the A320neo improving its dispatch reliability, the airline is poised for growth, say experts.

At 0930 hours, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 70.70, down Rs 1.15, or 1.60 percent, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 88.70, down Rs 0.50, or 0.56 percent and Interglobe Aviation, the IndiGo owner, was quoting at Rs 1,698.00, up Rs 17.25, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Interglobe Aviation #Jet Airways #SpiceJet
first published: May 14, 2021 09:49 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.