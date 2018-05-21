App
May 21, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation stocks run into turbulent weather post oil price surge; SpiceJet nosedives 12%

Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet fell 5-12 percent during the day’s trade.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aviation stocks on Monday took a beating on the back of rising oil prices, with maximum fall seen in SpiceJet, which cracked 12 percent.

Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet fell 5-12 percent during the day’s trade.

Higher oil prices imply increase in fuel costs for aviation companies, which will go on to hurt profitability for these firms.

Oil prices rose on Monday as markets reacted to news that China and the United States have put a looming trade war between the world’s two biggest economies “on hold”.

The US trade war with China is “on hold” after the world’s largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday, giving global markets a lift in early trading on Monday.

The US oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, was at 844, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes. That was the same count as the week before, which marked the highest level since March 2015.

At 14:12 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 400.25, down Rs 16.90, or 4.05 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 395.25.

At 14:12 hrs SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 94.15, down Rs 9.90, or 9.51 percent. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 92.00.

At 14:12 hrs Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,102.50, down Rs 39.75, or 3.48 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,152.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,087.20.

