App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation stocks nosedive as CAPA warns of impending bankruptcy

The advisory body added that a catastrophe could be avoided only if governments came together and coordinated to limit further damage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Interglobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, tanked over 8 percent, while those of SpiceJet cracked 10 percent intraday after Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said most airlines around the world may face bankruptcy as early as May-end in the wake of COVID-19.

The advisory body added that a catastrophe could be avoided only if governments come together and coordinate to limit further damage.

"Cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded and what flights there are operate much less than half full," it added.
And as governments impose travel restrictions, many airlines have probably already been driven into technical bankruptcy, or are at least substantially in breach of debt covenants, it added.


Close

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: Most airlines may go bankrupt by May-end, says CAPA

related news

Both Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet shares have taken a beating recently as the global economy continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 5,800 people.

At 11:59 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting Rs 42.15, down 3.66 percent and Interglobe Aviation was quoting Rs 986.1, down 1.27 percent on NSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Interglobe Aviation #markets #SpiceJet

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.