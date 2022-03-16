English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Aviation stocks in focus after another hike pushes ATF price to all-time high

    In six hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 36,643.88 kl or almost 50 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    Aviation Stocks

    Aviation Stocks

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Aviation stocks were in focus on March 16 after jet fuel prices saw their steepest increase ever as international crude surged to a multi-year high.

    Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 88.20, down Rs 1.75, or 1.95 percent, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 60.20, up Rs 0.95, or 1.60 percent and Interglobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, was quoting at Rs 1,894.95, up Rs 62.30, or 3.40 percent, on the BSE.

    The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked—the sixth straight increase this year—by over 18 percent on March 16 to the Rs 1-lakh-per-kilolitre.

    ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In six hikes since January 1, prices have been increased by Rs 36,643.88 kl or almost 50 percent.

    The price was hiked by 17,135.63 per kl, or 18.3 percent, to Rs 110,666.29 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

    Close

    Related stories

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    International oil prices had climbed to a 14-year high of near $140 a barrel last week on fears of supply disruption following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rates have since mellowed to around $100.

    In Mumbai, ATF price soared to Rs 109,119.83 a kl and it costs Rs 114,979.70 in Kolkata. Jet fuel is priced at Rs 114,133.73 per kl in Chennai.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Interglobe Aviation #Jet Airways #SpiceJet
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 12:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.