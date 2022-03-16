Aviation stocks in focus after another hike pushes ATF price to all-time high

Aviation Stocks

Aviation stocks were in focus on March 16 after jet fuel prices saw their steepest increase ever as international crude surged to a multi-year high.

Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 88.20, down Rs 1.75, or 1.95 percent, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 60.20, up Rs 0.95, or 1.60 percent and Interglobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, was quoting at Rs 1,894.95, up Rs 62.30, or 3.40 percent, on the BSE.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked—the sixth straight increase this year—by over 18 percent on March 16 to the Rs 1-lakh-per-kilolitre.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In six hikes since January 1, prices have been increased by Rs 36,643.88 kl or almost 50 percent.

The price was hiked by 17,135.63 per kl, or 18.3 percent, to Rs 110,666.29 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

International oil prices had climbed to a 14-year high of near $140 a barrel last week on fears of supply disruption following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rates have since mellowed to around $100.

In Mumbai, ATF price soared to Rs 109,119.83 a kl and it costs Rs 114,979.70 in Kolkata. Jet fuel is priced at Rs 114,133.73 per kl in Chennai.