Aviation stock prices gain 1-4% as domestic passenger traffic rises in November

Share prices of airline companies including Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways, and SpiceJet gained 1 to 4 percent in the morning trade on December 13, a day after data showed an increase in domestic passenger traffic in the previous month.

Though Jet Airways has been grounded after it went bust earlier this year, its stock was up around 4 percent.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 3.86 percent to 12.94 million in November, as airlines reported higher seat factor with the onset of the tourist season, data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.

Twelve domestic carriers, including full-service airlines Air India and Vistara and budget carriers Indigo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India, together flew 11.6 million passengers.

The cumulative domestic passenger traffic in the January-November period stood at 131.11 million, up from 126.28 million in 2018, registering a growth of 11.18 percent, the DGCA said.

SpiceJet's November market share stood at 16.1 percent against 16.3 percent, MoM.

The IndiGo's market share was at 47.5 percent in November 2019 versus 47.4 percent in November 2018.

At 0922 ours, Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 20, up Rs 0.75, or 3.90 percent, Interglobe Aviation was at Rs 1,351.85, up Rs 13.85, or 1.04 percent, and SpiceJet was trading Rs 1.80, or 1.76 percent higher at Rs 104.30,