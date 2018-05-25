Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Shares of Avenue Supermarts added 5 percent intraday Friday as promoter of the company sold the stake in the company for achieving minimum public shareholding.

The promoter of the company, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has completed sale of 6,240,844 equity shares of the company, constituting 1 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, between May 21 and May 24, 2018.

Under SEBI norms, every listed company will need to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25 percent. The listed public sector firms have been provided additional time till August 21, 2018 to comply with this requirements.

On May 24, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani sold 47,30,000 shares of Avenue Supermart at Rs 1,360.20 on the BSE.

As on March 31, 2018 the promoter and promoter group held 82.20 percent stake in the company.

At 12:01 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,470.95, up Rs 66.75, or 4.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil