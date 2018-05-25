App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

On May 24, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani sold 47,30,000 shares of Avenue Supermart at Rs 1,360.20 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Avenue Supermarts added 5 percent intraday Friday as promoter of the company sold the stake in the company for achieving minimum public shareholding.

The promoter of the company, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has completed sale of 6,240,844 equity shares of the company, constituting 1 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, between May 21 and May 24, 2018.

Under SEBI norms, every listed company will need to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25 percent. The listed public sector firms have been provided additional time till August 21, 2018 to comply with this requirements.

On May 24, Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani sold 47,30,000 shares of Avenue Supermart at Rs 1,360.20 on the BSE.

As on March 31, 2018 the promoter and promoter group held 82.20 percent stake in the company.

At 12:01 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,470.95, up Rs 66.75, or 4.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.