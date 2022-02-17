Avenue Supermarts shares edge higher after CRISIL reaffirms AA+ rating with stable outlook

live bse live

Avenue Supermarts share price edged higher in the morning session on February 17 after CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AA+/Stable' rating for the company's bank facilities and commercial paper.

The ratings continue to reflect the strong market position of the company in the domestic organised food and grocery (F&G) retail market and its robust financial risk profile. These strengths are partially offset by modest, though improving, geographic reach and susceptibility to regulatory changes and intense competition, the ratings agency said.

The hypermarket chain operator reported double-digit growth in earnings for the quarter ended December 2021, though the overall gross margins were marginally lower due to mix deterioration.

The standalone profit for Q3FY22 grew 24.57 percent year-on-year to Rs 585.79 crore, and revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,065 crore, up 22 percent from Rs 7,432.7 crore a year ago.

Jefferies has maintained "underperform" rating with a target at Rs 3,800 as the company reported an in-line Q3 with revenue growth at 22 percent YoY.

Broking house Macquarie has kept an "outperform" call with the target at Rs 5,450 as the company's Q3 profit was below estimate as adverse mix drove gross margin miss. However, it is better positioned in an inflationary environment.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded the rating to "equal-weight" from "underweight" and kept the target at Rs 4,338. It likes Dmart's margin delivery despite deteriorating product mix, while Q3 earnings beat broking house estimate via better margin.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, has maintained the "underperform" call, with the target at Rs 3,600 on extremely stretched valuations.

Avenue Supermarts share price was trading at Rs 4,096.00, up Rs 46.75, or 1.15 percent, at 11.01 am on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 4,151.50 and an intraday low of Rs 4,082.05.

