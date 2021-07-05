Avenue Supermarts share price rises on 31% jump in revenue; global brokerages bullish

live bse live

Avenue Supermarts share price added 2 percent in the morning session on July 5 after the company's revenue jumped over 31 percent in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on July 2 said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 percent to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had Rs 3,833.23 crore revenue from operations in the year-ago quarter, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

The popular retail chain had 238 stores as on June 30, 2021.

The stock was trading at Rs 3,382.40, up Rs 69.10, or 2.09 percent, at 0932 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,394.15 and an intraday low of Rs 3,355.

In a separate filing, Avenue Supermarts said that the meeting of the Board of Directors will meet on July 10, 2021, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Global research firm Macquarie has maintained its "outperform" call on the stock with target at Rs 3,700 per share. It is of the view that quick recovery helped drive Rs 5,030 crore sales in Q1 which fell 31 percent QoQ, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

"Inflation should increase the attractiveness of value retailers like Avenue Supermarts. Upgrade FY23/24 EPS by 4 percent/ 6 percent and factor in sales per square feet moving back to FY19 levels in FY23," the research firm added.

Morgan Stanley retained its “overweight” call on the stock with the target at Rs 3,218 a share. "D-Mart was one of the best re-opening plays in our coverage last year. Store footfall recovered to 96 percent of the previous year's level by December. The company is now also better positioned in the online delivery platform," the firm said.

