MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Avenue Supermarts share price hits 52-week high over likely Nifty inclusion

Considering the average free-float market capitalisation since February 1, 2021, ICICI Direct says Avenue Supermarts can enter the Nifty50 if it is included in the F&O segment

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Avenue Supermarts share price touched 52-week high of Rs 3,425 and adding percent intraday on July 6 after brokerage ICICI Direct said the company may be added in the Nifty50 during the September review.

Hypermarkets chain Avenue Supermarts is expected to be added in the Nifty50 in the September review, ICICI Direct said in a report on July 5.

The index is rejigged considering six months' data ending January and July. The replacement of the stocks in the Nifty50, if any, is generally implemented from the first working day of April and October.

In case of a change, a four weeks' prior notice is given to market participants.

Also Read - Nifty50 rejig | Info Edge, Avenue Supermarts could be new index members; IOC, Coal India may be excluded

Close

Related stories

Considering the average free float market-capitalisation since February 1, 2021, the brokerage feels Avenue Supermarts could enter the Nifty50 if it is included in F&O segment.

Info Edge is also likely to be included in the Nifty from the October series. The announcement for the same from the NSE is expected to be made sometime in August, ICICI Direct added.

Based on the index calculation method, IOC has the lowest free float, which would be excluded from the Nifty50 basket, the brokerage added.

At 0947 hours Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 3,412.65, up Rs 52.70, or 1.57 percent, on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jul 6, 2021 10:04 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.