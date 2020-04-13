Avenue Supermarts share price hits 5% lower circuit

The share price of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain Mart, slumped 5 percent lower circuit in the morning trade on April 13 after the company said half of its stores were closed and were getting fewer customers due to the lockdown.

The company was retailing only essential items from the operating stores and average footfall was "significantly lower than usual" due to several restrictions imposed by the authorities, Avenue Supermarts said in an update on business operation to bourses.

The stock, which rose more than 66 percent in the last nine months, was quoting at Rs 2,287.90, down Rs 120.40, or 5 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,345.50 and an intraday low of Rs 2,287.90.

"We continue to sell daily-use essential items such as grocery and FMCG products from all our stores and have stopped the sale of non-essential items (general merchandise and apparel)," Avenue Supermarts said.

There were pending sell orders of 8,287 shares, with no buyers available. It was trading with volumes of 3,937 shares, compared to its five-day average of 53,732 shares, a decrease of 92.67 percent.

AK Prabhakar, Head, Research, IDBI Capital in an interview to Moneycontrol placed Avenue Supermart in the category of multibaggers of the future. The company had been growing at 25 percent in the last few years, he had said.

“We think the company is pulling consumers away from unorganised stores due to high discounting and now, delivery to home on the minimum charge would help the company grow in the next few years around those levels,” he said.

“The DMart chain offers a considerable amount of discount when compared to e-commerce platforms. The operating margin is higher compared to its peers due to the company’s low-cost structure,” Angel Broking said in a note.

