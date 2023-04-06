 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avenue Supermarts Q4FY23 revenue grows 20% but Citi sticks to 'sell', share falls

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Research firm Citi has a sell rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 3,460 a share. It remains cautious at current valuations, given the risk around margin and earnings

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts share price fell 2 percent in the early trade on April 6 even after the company's March quarter standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 10,337.12 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 8,606 crore in the year-ago period.

Avenue Supermarts had in the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2020, posted revenue of Rs 7,303.13 crore and Rs 6,193.53 crore, respectively.

Research firm Citi, however, has kept sell rating on the stock, with a target at Rs 3,460 a share.