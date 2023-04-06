Avenue Supermarts Q4FY23 revenue grows 20% but Citi sticks to 'sell', share falls

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts share price fell 2 percent in the early trade on April 6 even after the company's March quarter standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 10,337.12 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 8,606 crore in the year-ago period.

Avenue Supermarts had in the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2020, posted revenue of Rs 7,303.13 crore and Rs 6,193.53 crore, respectively.

Research firm Citi, however, has kept sell rating on the stock, with a target at Rs 3,460 a share.

The average revenue per store came in at only +2.3 percent 3-year CAGR, while average revenue/sqft was further disappointing at -3 percent 3-year CAGR.

The broking firm remained cautious at current valuations, given the risk around margin and earnings, CNBC-TV18 said.

As of March 2023, the company had 324 stores across the country.

Morgan Stanley has maintained an "equal-weight" rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,853 per share.

On a four-year CAGR basis, revenue was up 19.7 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9.18 am, Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 3,594.65, down Rs 59.50, or 1.63 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,606 on September 2, 2022 and and a 52-week low of Rs 3,185.10 on May 16, 2022. It is trading 21.96 percent below its 52-week high and 12.86 percent above its 52-week low.

