App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avenue Supermarts falls 2% post Q2 nos; Citi maintains sell, cuts target to Rs 1,255/share

Morgan Stanley said it remains underweight on Avenue Supermarts with a target of Rs 1,120 per share. Credit Suisse maintained its neutral call on the stock due to stretched valuations and retained its target of Rs 1,850 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts has posted a 47.54 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 322.63 crore for the quarter-ended September. Revenue increased 22.26 percent to Rs 5,998.90 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32.3 percent to Rs 515.4 crore and EBITDA margin was up 8.66 percent.

After its results, Morgan Stanley said it remains underweight on Avenue Supermarts with a target of Rs 1,120 per share. The foreign brokerage said the Q2 numbers were an all-round miss.

Close

Credit Suisse maintained its neutral call on the stock due to stretched valuations and retained its target of Rs 1,850 per share. It continue to remain positive on the long-term prospects of the company

related news

Citi has maintained its sell rating on the counter and cut its target price to Rs 1,255 from Rs 1,550 per share. "The Q2 numbers were below estimates as revenue per square feet contracts, while business upsides appear priced in. The FY20/21 EPS estimates were raised by 13-14 percent to incorporate the corporate tax cut and we see no room for error on store expansion and operating metrics," it stated.

Prabhudas Lilladher has a reduce rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,647 per share. Absolute returns look unlikely in the near term after the 48 percent surge in the stock in the last five months, it said. However, it was quick to add that sustained growth momentum could provide 20-25 percent returns over the next 2-2.5 years.

Rating agency, CRISIL has reaffirmed AA+/stable rating to the bank loan facilities of Rs 750 crore of the company.

At 09:22 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,821.05, down Rs 22.20, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 09:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.