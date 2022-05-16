Avenue Supermarts: Can the value-for-money retailer deliver value to investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

As stated in the pre-quarter business update, Avenue Supermarts Ltd’s (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 3,235; Market cap: Rs 2,09,552 crore) March 2022 quarter performance was affected by restrictions related to the third wave of COVID-19. However, as infections subsided and like-for-like sales grew strong, the company saw a good recovery in the last month of the preceding quarter. With business conditions normalising, we expect to see D-Mart on a strong growth trend again. D-Mart opened record new stores in the fiscal gone...