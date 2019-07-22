Avanti Feeds surges 11% on better Q1 show

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged 11 percent intraday July 22 after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1 net profit rose to Rs 92.96 crore versus Rs 85.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,093.5 crore versus Rs 1,040.2 crore, YoY.

At 11:19 hrs Avanti Feeds was quoting at Rs 342.15, up Rs 28.40, or 9.05 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.00 and 52-week low Rs 306.50 on 06 August, 2018 and 29 January, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.56 percent below its 52-week high and 9.66 percent above its 52-week low.