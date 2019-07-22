App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avanti Feeds surges 11% on better Q1 show

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.00 and 52-week low Rs 306.50 on 06 August, 2018 and 29 January, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged 11 percent intraday July 22 after company posted better numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1 net profit rose to Rs 92.96 crore versus Rs 85.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,093.5 crore versus Rs 1,040.2 crore, YoY.

Close

At 11:19 hrs Avanti Feeds was quoting at Rs 342.15, up Rs 28.40, or 9.05 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 547.00 and 52-week low Rs 306.50 on 06 August, 2018 and 29 January, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.56 percent below its 52-week high and 9.66 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.