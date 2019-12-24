Avantel share price rises 5% on orders from ISRO, govt

Avantel share price added 5 percent intraday on December 24 after the company won an orders worth Rs 42.98 crore.

The company has received an order for an amount of Rs 34.18 crore from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO for supply of subsystems of wind profiler radar.

Company also received an order for an amount of Rs 8.80 crore from Govt of India, Ministry of Defence for supply of Satellite Communication equipment.

At 10:00 hrs Avantel was quoting at Rs 320, up Rs 10.50, or 3.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 330 and its 52-week low of Rs 185.05 on 23 December, 2019 and 25 September, 2019, respectively.