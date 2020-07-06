Auto stocks end with handsome gains; M&M top gainer, Maruti, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland rise 3-5%

Indian indices rallied for the fourth straight session on July 6 on the back of positive global cues with Nifty above 10,750. At close, the Sensex was up 465.86 points or 1.29% at 36487.28, while Nifty up 156.30 points or 1.47% at 10763.70.

Among the sectors, the auto index added almost 3 percent at close led by gains from Mahindra & Mahindra which jumped over 7 percent. This was followed by Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland which jumped over 5 percent each followed by Maruti Suzuki, Amara Raja Batteries, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems, MRF and TVS Motor Company.

Shares of Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland were two of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 9,19,71,713 shares traded in Tata Motors while 5,81,36,417 shares were traded in Ashok Leyland.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors were some of the top index gainers on Sensex and Nifty

Global research firm CLSA has maintained an outperform call on the stock with target of Rs 110 per share, as per a report by CNBC-TV18. It is of the view that business realignment is a medium-term positive but crossholdings remain adding that minority shareholders would continue to own 38 percent in Domestic Wiring Harness (DWH).

